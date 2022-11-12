STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,353,000 after buying an additional 225,775 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 220,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.54. The stock had a trading volume of 773,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,568.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.16. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

