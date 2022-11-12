STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($61.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($41.50) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at €35.88 ($35.88) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($12.40) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($21.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.41.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

