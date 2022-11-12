StockNews.com Downgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Hold

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 5.6 %
MPAA stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a P/E ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 1.55.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
