StockNews.com Downgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Hold

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 5.6 %

MPAA stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a P/E ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $466,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $518,732. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

