StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
CAPL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $753.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.72.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. Analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
