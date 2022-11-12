StockNews.com Upgrades First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Strong-Buy

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 11,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. First Bank has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 180,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.