StockNews.com Upgrades First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Strong-Buy

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
First Bank Stock Performance
Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 11,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. First Bank has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
