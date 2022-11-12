StockNews.com Upgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to “Buy”

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 163,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,907. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

