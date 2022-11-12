Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance
Shares of Stolt-Nielsen stock remained flat at $25.43 on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.
About Stolt-Nielsen
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.