Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of Stolt-Nielsen stock remained flat at $25.43 on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot, sturgeon, and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals.

