Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $186.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.85. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.