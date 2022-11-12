Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,275 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in St. Joe by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in St. Joe by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in St. Joe by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in St. Joe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

