Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.76 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

