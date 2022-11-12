Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $2,675.98 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,047.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,752.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

