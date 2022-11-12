Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $648-652 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.57 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.12 EPS.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,210. The stock has a market cap of $789.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Stratasys by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stratasys by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

