Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Stratis has a market cap of $63.26 million and $5.94 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.10 or 0.07512480 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002038 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00032995 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079000 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00065341 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012128 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022779 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,965,387 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
