Streamr Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and approximately $480,078.81 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

