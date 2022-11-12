Strong (STRONG) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strong (STRONG) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00029056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $676,005.49 and approximately $112,002.02 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

