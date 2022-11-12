Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 295 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,456. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

