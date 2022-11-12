Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

ETN traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.60. 2,361,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,277. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

