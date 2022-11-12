Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $10.43 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 5.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

NYSE UNH traded down $22.09 on Friday, reaching $522.08. 7,034,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.