Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $332,129.14 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $332,129.14 and $2.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009243 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039546 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00246410 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00075508 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

