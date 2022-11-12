Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 41,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

