Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
SMMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Summit Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. 8,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
