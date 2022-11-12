Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. 8,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

