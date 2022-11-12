Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

