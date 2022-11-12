Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the October 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SUPGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,346. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

