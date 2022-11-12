Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Down 28.7% in October

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STRE remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,012. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 174,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 58,207 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.