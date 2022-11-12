sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $51.38 million and $473,286.57 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC on major exchanges.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 51,240,305 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

