Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Up 26.2% in October

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sustainable Development Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 311,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 258,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 419,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Price Performance

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 31,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,008. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

