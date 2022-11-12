Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,529,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 2,089,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 665.2 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SWDBF remained flat at $15.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.95.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.