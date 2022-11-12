Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,529,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 2,089,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 665.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWDBF remained flat at $15.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

