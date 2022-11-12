Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,900 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Crown Castle worth $315,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $140.47 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.22.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.