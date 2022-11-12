Swiss National Bank Has $180.78 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $180,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,037,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,346,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $438.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average of $408.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

