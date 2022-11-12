Swiss National Bank Purchases 33,200 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $290,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

