Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,987,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of General Motors worth $190,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 20.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 343,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 60,016 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

