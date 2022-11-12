Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $223,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $255.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

