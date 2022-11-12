Swiss National Bank Sells 18,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Travelers Companies worth $177,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRV opened at $181.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

