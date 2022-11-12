Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Synlogic Stock Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 254,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,979. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,290.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synlogic by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Synlogic by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.