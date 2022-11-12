Synthetix Price Tops $1.61 on Top Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00009580 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $492.87 million and approximately $56.06 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002655 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00587244 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.78 or 0.30588602 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 306,389,870 coins and its circulating supply is 305,665,962 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.