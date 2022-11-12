T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Posts Earnings Results

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 162.43% and a negative return on equity of 210.99%.

T Stamp Stock Down 1.9 %

T Stamp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 39,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935. T Stamp has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of T Stamp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T Stamp stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 399,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 1.70% of T Stamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

