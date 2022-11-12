Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Taboola.com stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.20. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $7,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 1,891.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

