Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,886,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 487,478 shares during the period. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,523,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

TOAC stock remained flat at $10.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.