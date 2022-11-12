Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Technip Energies from €15.50 ($15.50) to €15.30 ($15.30) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.30.

Technip Energies Stock Up 4.2 %

THNPF opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

