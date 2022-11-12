Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERIC. Cowen lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 10,072,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,160,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.