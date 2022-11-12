Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERIC. Cowen lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 10,072,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,160,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
