Tenset (10SET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $184.08 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Tenset has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC on exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $184.08 million and $48,903.39 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,018,173 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

