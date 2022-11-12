Terra Classic Price Down 26% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $111.69 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010060 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019256 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006177 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002645 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008458 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,880,462,935,193 coins and its circulating supply is 6,593,730,204,349 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.