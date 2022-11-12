The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of Caldwell Partners International stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
