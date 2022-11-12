The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of Caldwell Partners International stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

