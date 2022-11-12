The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 227.3% in October

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The China Fund by 40.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in The China Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The China Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The China Fund by 69.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

The China Fund Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE CHN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 21,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,442. The China Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

