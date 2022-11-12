The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.10) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.80) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. set a €3.50 ($3.50) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.10) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.10) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D opened at €2.33 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

