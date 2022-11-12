The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Progressive worth $60,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 2.7 %

PGR opened at $126.23 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Progressive

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

