The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,773,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $554,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after acquiring an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Southern by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,846,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,639,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.