The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Trading Up 5.0 %

DIS stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,373,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $163.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

