The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 22,373,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,646,858. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $163.61. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

