Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,027. The company has a market cap of $759.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 292.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

